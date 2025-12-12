Acclaimed Author, WNMU Emerita Speaks at Fall Commencement

Guests attending the university’s fall commencement ceremony at Western New Mexico University will hear from acclaimed author and WNMU Professor Emerita Sharman Apt Russell, who will deliver the keynote address. A celebrated figure in global nature writing and a foundational pillar of the university’s academic history, Russell’s return to the podium highlights a legacy of excellence that continues to inspire the Mustang community.

Russell’s bond with the university is deep and enduring. As a Professor Emerita, Russell spent decades defining the rigor and creativity of the Humanities at WNMU, mentoring generations of students. While she also serves on the faculty of Antioch University’s MFA program in Los Angeles, Russell’s roots remain firmly planted in the intellectual soil of Western New Mexico University.

“From the history of hunger to the philosophy of pantheism, Sharman’s diverse body of work not only embodies the interdisciplinary spirit of WNMU but also is a shining example of lifelong learning for our graduates,” said Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs Jack Crocker. “As writer and citizen scientist, she passionately continues to explore and teach us what it means to be human through our umbilical connection to nature.”

Russell balanced the rigorous demands of student-focused teaching throughout her tenure with her passion for storytelling. The result is a world-class writing career and the translation of dozens of her books into nine languages.

As the winner of the 2016 John Burroughs Medal for Distinguished Natural History Writing for her book “Diary of a Citizen Scientist: Chasing Tiger Beetles and Other New Ways of Engaging the World,” WNMU has faculty in the historic company of naturalists like Rachel Carson and Aldo Leopold. Russell’s work in “Diary of a Citizen Scientist” mirrors the university’s commitment to community engagement, championing the role of ordinary people in contributing to scientific discovery.

Russell’s latest book, “What Walks This Way: Discovering the Wildlife Around Us Through Their Tracks and Signs,” recently won the New Mexico Book Award for Nature/Environment. This recognition underscores Russell’s unique ability to translate the rugged beauty of the region surrounding the WNMU campus into narratives that are educational and profoundly moving.

Russell’s career stands as a testament to the power of curiosity and the importance of place—values she instilled in WNMU students for years.