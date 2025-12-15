WNMU Celebrates Graduates at 2025 Fall Commencement Ceremony

This fall, 364 students from Western New Mexico University (WNMU) earned degrees or certificates and celebrated their academic journeys at a hybrid commencement ceremony. The event once again bridged the physical distance within the Mustang community, allowing graduates walking across the stage on campus in Silver City to participate alongside those attending WNMU from a distance via virtual platforms.

The university awarded a wide array of credentials this semester, reflecting the institution’s commitment to comprehensive higher education. The Class of 2025 earned 86 master’s degrees, 130 bachelor’s degrees, and 75 associate degrees.

Additionally, the university conferred 57 graduate certificates, nine fast-track certificates, six undergraduate certificates, and 22 high school equivalency degrees.

The ceremony also included the solemn presentation of one posthumous bachelor’s degree, honoring a student’s legacy within the Mustang family.

Underscoring a commitment to academic excellence, the ceremony honored more than 70 baccalaureate graduates and 34 master’s graduates who achieved the distinction of honors for sustaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.

Specialized ceremonies leading up to the main commencement also honored graduates entering the vital fields of nursing and social work.

On Thursday, December 11, the WNMU Fine Arts Center Theatre hosted the traditional Pinning Ceremony for the School of Nursing. This cohort included 20 graduating students who worked diligently and were recognized for dedicating their lives to their coursework while managing intensive clinical hours within healthcare settings. Faculty expressed their pride in presenting the graduating class and celebrating their achievements alongside the families who supported them throughout the rigorous program.

Similarly, the School of Social Work held a hybrid Pinning Ceremony, serving as a formal induction for Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and Master of Social Work (MSW) graduates. This ceremony signifies the transition from learner to professional, with the pin representing the graduate’s readiness to uphold the values, ethics, and responsibilities of professional social work practice.

The event began with welcome remarks from School of Social Work Associate Dean Estilla Lightfoot, Ph.D., WNMU Provost William Crocker, Ph.D., and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Patricia West-Okiri, Ph.D. Students participated both in person and via Zoom, culminating in a collective reading of the Social Work Professional Oath, followed by a reception for graduates and their guests.

For families, friends, and community members who were unable to attend the live events, a complete recording of the fall commencement ceremony is available for viewing on the university’s website at wnmu.edu.