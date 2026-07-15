Dean Cindy Martinez Named an Impact Academy Fellow by Deans for Impact

Cindy Martinez, ED.D., dean of the College of Education at Western New Mexico University and director of the NM Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education, was recently named an Impact Academy Fellow through the national nonprofit organization Deans for Impact. Martinez joins a cohort of leaders chosen for their commitment to strengthening educator preparation and ensuring future teachers are prepared to meet the needs of all students.

Martinez is one of 24 leaders announced as part of the fellowship’s 11th cohort. This year’s fellows represent a wide range of contexts and communities in which future teachers are prepared, including public and private universities, community colleges, national programs, school districts, and innovative teacher-preparation pathways. Together, they share a commitment to strengthening systems of education so that more students are taught by well-prepared teachers.

“Joining this national cohort is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with leaders who share a deep commitment to the future of education. At WNMU, we know that preparing exceptional educators is a powerful way to lift our communities and ensure every student thrives. I am eager to bring these national insights and strategies back to our campus so we can continue to innovate and strengthen our teacher-preparation pathways in New Mexico,” Martinez said.

Fellows will participate in virtual and in-person monthly cohort-based learning, receive one-on-one coaching from veteran leaders, and engage in peer consultancies focused on the field’s most pressing challenges. Over the course of the year, they will workshop solutions to adaptive challenges: complex problems leaders face when change depends not only on technical or structural fixes, but on shifting mindsets, relationships and ways of working.

“Dr. Martinez’s selection to the Impact Academy underscores her deep devotion to advancing the teaching profession,” said WNMU President Jose E. Coll, Ph.D. “Under her leadership and steadfast commitment to education, WNMU is now home to the New Mexico Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education, providing the advanced training and expertise to future educators that will ensure every child can dream and achieve. We are incredibly proud to see her represent our university on this national stage.”

“Educator-preparation leaders are being asked to make important decisions in a moment of rapid change,” said Valerie Sakimura, CEO of Deans for Impact. “This cohort of leaders stands out for their willingness to engage in complexity with deep care for students, their learning and their futures. We’re excited to support these leaders as they meet the moment and help ensure every student is taught by well-prepared teachers.” Today’s leaders are navigating a rapidly evolving landscape, from emerging technologies like AI and new strategic staffing models to reading and math instructional policy shifts, tightening budgets, enrollment pressures and changing workforce needs.

Deans for Impact aims to support this need through its Impact Academy fellowship, with a national network of nearly 200 education deans and executive-level leaders working within and beyond educator preparation to strengthen teaching and learning. The fellowship supports leaders to prioritize evidence-based instruction, navigate their teams through continuous change, deepen partnerships with schools and communities, and build accessible, high-quality pathways into teaching.