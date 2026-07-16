Higher Ed Needs to Rethink the Traditional Student – by President Jose E. Coll

In a recently published op-ed in the Albuquerque Journal, President Jose E. Coll, Ph.D., explores the changing landscape of higher education and the need to rethink support for non-traditional students. He emphasizes how flexible learning options and credit for life experience can help working adults achieve their goals while filling critical workforce gaps across New Mexico.

Read the full piece to learn how WNMU is evolving to support modern learners:

Throughout the nation, higher education is at a crossroads. Demographic shifts are shrinking the traditional college-age population, particularly in rural communities. At the same time, public confidence in higher education is being tested as families increasingly ask a practical question: Is a college degree worth the investment?

In this environment, colleges and universities must return to the core of our collective mission: helping students achieve success that transforms lives, strengthens local communities and supports economic growth.

As one of the newest residents of the Land of Enchantment, arriving to begin my tenure as the 16th president of Western New Mexico University, I have quickly come to appreciate the important role New Mexico is playing as a national leader in educational access. Programs such as the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship are opening doors for students across our state by covering tuition and fees, creating pathways to higher education for many who previously believed college was out of reach. For first-generation students and working families, this investment is changing lives.

But opening the door is only the beginning.

Across New Mexico, an estimated 324,000 adults have started college but have not yet completed a degree, a statistic that highlights a growing reality: Today’s college student does not always fit the traditional image of an 18-year-old living on campus. Many New Mexicans pursuing higher education are working professionals, parents, military service members and community leaders balancing multiple responsibilities while striving to achieve their academic goals. Their educational journeys may have been interrupted, but their aspirations remain strong.

These students bring valuable knowledge and experience into the classroom. They have developed leadership skills, technical expertise, problem-solving abilities and professional competencies through years of work and service. Yet too often, higher education asks them to start from the beginning, requiring them to spend time and money relearning skills they have already mastered.

The rigid traditional model of education no longer serves students, employers or our state’s workforce needs. Higher education must embrace innovative approaches that recognize learning wherever it occurs. One of the most promising strategies is credit for prior learning, sometimes called credit for life experience. Through assessment processes, colleges can evaluate skills and knowledge gained through professional experience, military service, industry certifications, workforce training and other forms of experiential learning.

This is not about lowering academic standards. It is about recognizing that learning happens beyond the classroom.

This approach is particularly important in New Mexico, where many residents are balancing employment and education. It is also essential for meeting workforce demands in healthcare, education, business, technology, public service and skilled professions that are critical to our state’s future.

The future of higher education will not be defined solely by enrollment numbers. It will be defined by our willingness to adapt, innovate and create pathways that reflect the realities of modern learners and the growing needs of local and statewide industry.

At Western New Mexico University, we believe access must be paired with opportunity, and opportunity must be paired with completion. By expanding flexible learning options, supporting working adults and recognizing prior learning, we can help more New Mexicans achieve their educational goals while strengthening the workforce that powers our communities.

The promise of higher education remains as powerful as ever. Our responsibility is to ensure that promise is accessible to every learner, whether they are entering college for the first time or returning with years of lived experience.

We will recognize the value of education and experience while collectively working to create opportunity with purpose, to ensure that access to education and training remains within reach for all people across New Mexico.