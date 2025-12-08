WNMU Student Laura Black Earns BSN, Speaks at Nurse Pinning Ceremony

For Laura Black, life is a delicate, albeit successful, balance of what she affectionately calls “organized chaos.” A native of Bayard, New Mexico, Black is not just a graduating senior; she is also a mother, a business owner, a full-time night-shift employee, and a self-described “professional student of life.” This December 12, Black will cross the stage at Western New Mexico University (WNMU) to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), marking a significant milestone in a journey defined by resilience, education, and a fierce advocacy for mental health.

Black’s academic journey at WNMU is extensive. She began her undergraduate studies in 2002 and earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies in 2022, with concentrations in biology, chemical dependency, English, and psychology. Now that she is completing her BSN, she is already looking toward the next summit: completing her Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in healthcare administration in early 2026.

For Black, the transition into nursing was inevitable. “It was always something I was going to do,” she said. Currently a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), obtaining her BSN represents both professional advancement and a means to secure financial stability for herself and her two sons, who are currently juniors in high school.

However, Black’s ambition extends far beyond the bedside. She is a natural entrepreneur who owns a mental health and life-coaching business. Her passion for the field is deeply personal. Diagnosed with ADHD in her thirties, Black understands the transformative power of diagnosis and treatment.

“Had I been aware of my diagnosis at an earlier age, it would have made a big difference,” Black noted. This realization fuels her desire to help others improve their self-awareness to cope with life’s challenges. “I’ve learned to be adaptable and flexible, which makes me more aware of the mental state another person may be in.”

Reinforcing her commitment to mental health advocacy is Black’s full-time work on the night shift at the Southwest Correctional Facility. There, she witnesses the intersection of untreated trauma and incarceration.

Black aims to bridge these care gaps and become a Psychiatric Mental Health Practitioner, using her bilingual skills to serve diverse populations worldwide. She recently presented on “Neurocognitive Disorders” at the WNMU Student Symposium and Career Expo, highlighting her readiness to tackle complex medical issues.

Black credits the WNMU nursing program for its practical approach to education. “What stands out most is the unique combination of book work and practicum,” Black said. “The hands-on experiences at WNMU teach you about the real world of nursing.”

As she prepares to graduate, Black emphasizes the importance of self-care—a lesson she passes on to her children and clients. She encourages her sons to take mental health days when needed to prevent stress.

Although she initially planned to skip the ceremonial aspects of graduation, the bond with her classmates this semester changed her mind. Black will also serve as the class speaker for the Nursing Pinning Ceremony on Thursday, December 11.

“I wasn’t going to walk for graduation or attend the pinning ceremony, but I want to celebrate with my cohort, so I’m doing all of it,” she said, crediting her peers this semester for their motivation and support.

For those entering the healthcare field, Black offers advice born of experience: advocate for yourself, pick your battles, and always ask questions. As she looks toward a future of continued practice and education, she leaves her fellow students with a vital reminder about prioritization. “Take care of yourself,” she says, “so you can care for others.”

Laura Black receives her BSN from WNMU on December 12, 2025.