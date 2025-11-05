Former State Senator Neville Takes Helm as WNMU Regents Chairman

With a 20-year career in the New Mexico Senate and a deep understanding of the state’s higher education landscape, Steve Neville has taken the helm as the new Chairman of the Western New Mexico University (WNMU) Board of Regents. Appointed to the board in March, Neville is focused on navigating the university through its current challenges and laying the groundwork for a stable and prosperous future, beginning with the search for a permanent president.

Neville, who lives in Farmington, was first elected to the state senate in 2004. After two decades of service, he wasn’t ready to step away from public life. “I didn’t want to quit public service,” Neville said. “I keep involved and do things.” The call from the Governor’s office invited him to join the WNMU Board of Regents—an opportunity he readily accepted.

His extensive experience on the Senate Finance Committee gave him a unique vantage point on WNMU long before his appointment. “After 27 years in the Senate, I know a lot about WNMU. I’ve been to the campus several times,” Neville explained. “I was on the state’s budget committee… and kept track of WNMU and what it did. I met with the previous president many times. I know Western is a great school, and I want to ensure it gets back on track.”

Serving a six-year appointment, Neville is optimistic about the university’s trajectory. The board’s immediate priorities under Neville’s leadership include a thorough review of a special audit by the State of New Mexico and an examination of university policies. He praised the work of Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D., who Neville says, “is making the necessary course corrections.” The primary challenge is addressing a budget shortfall resulting from an enrollment downturn linked to a recent cyber-incident. Neville, alongside Regent J. Dean Reed and Maples, is actively engaging with state legislators to secure necessary operating funds.

The most critical task ahead is hiring a permanent president. Neville has a clear vision for the ideal candidate. “The new president must be someone who works well with the community. Western and Silver City are integrally intertwined,” he stated. “Because of the size of the city, we need to look at the needs of the community in addition to the needs of the students.” He emphasized that the university is a major employer, and that the future president needs to be politically astute, capable of fundraising, and skilled at working with the legislature to secure funding.

Looking ahead, Neville’s vision for WNMU is to re-establish it as a premier institution recognized for its vital contributions to the state. “We want to ensure those students graduate and serve communities in New Mexico,” he said. “We need educators, nurses, accountants, and many other employees.” Those are the types of positions that Western can produce graduates to fill around the state.” Neville also sees an opportunity for WNMU to address the growing demand for vocational workers, such as welders, electricians, and construction workers.

Expanding the university’s robust online presence is another key strategy. Neville noted that a significant number of graduates last spring had earned their degrees entirely online without ever setting foot on campus, proving the model’s success. “We need to expand wherever we can,” he said. “We’re tapping those online students to ensure that if WNMU is a better opportunity for them, they know where to find us.”

This series features the members of the Western New Mexico University Board of Regents, highlighting their diverse backgrounds, motivations, and long-term goals for the university.