Veronica Wahlstrom Marin – From Mustang Volleyball to Chief Financial Officer

Western New Mexico University alumna Veronica Wahlstrom Marin exemplifies the Mustang spirit of excellence both on and off the court. A standout member of the WNMU women’s volleyball team from 1997 to 1999, Veronica built a reputation as a dedicated, driven, and talented middle blocker who helped lead the Mustangs through fierce competition in the Pacific West Conference.

During her collegiate playing career, Veronica was a cornerstone of the team’s defense and offense. Her consistency and leadership helped elevate the Mustangs’ performance each season. In 1997, as a sophomore, Wahlstrom was one of the team’s top contributors—playing in all 108 games and posting 267 kills, 204 digs, and an impressive 99 total blocks, ranking among the team’s best in both offensive and defensive categories. By 1998, she continued to show growth and leadership, earning 243 kills, 321 total attacks, and 93 total blocks. Her senior season in 1999 was one of her strongest, recording 377 kills, 111 assists, and 123 total blocks, while helping guide the Mustangs to a 20-13 record.

Beyond the numbers, Veronica was known for her focus, teamwork, and relentless work ethic-traits that would later define her professional career. Her time as a Mustang instilled in her a commitment to excellence and collaboration that continues to guide her today.

After earning her Bachelor of Business Administration from Western New Mexico University in May 2000, Veronica continued her education at WNMU, completing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in May 2002. Her academic success and leadership skills propelled her toward a successful career in healthcare finance and administration.

Eager to expand her expertise, Veronica went on to earn a Master of Accountancy from Arizona State University in May 2009, further strengthening her foundation in financial management and strategic operations.

With more than 16 years of experience in healthcare finance and administration, Veronica has held key leadership positions at healthcare facilities across the United States. Her impressive career trajectory reflects her deep understanding of financial operations, strategic planning, and organizational leadership in the healthcare industry.

In December 2021, Veronica joined Highland Hospital as the Chief Financial Officer, where she continues to make an impact by overseeing the hospital’s financial performance and ensuring sustainable growth. Known for her collaborative leadership style and commitment to community well-being, Veronica plays an essential role in advancing Highland’s mission of providing quality healthcare services.

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Veronica has built a life centered around family, service, and balance. She and her husband, Chris, reside in Charleston with their three children—Kaitlyn, Korri, and CJ. Outside of work, the Marin family enjoys spending time outdoors, traveling, and engaging in sports, art, and music.

From the court to the boardroom, Veronica Wahlstrom Marin embodies what it means to be a Mustang—driven, compassionate, and committed to excellence. Her journey from a WNMU student-athlete to a distinguished healthcare executive serves as an inspiration to current and future Mustangs, showing that the lessons learned at Western New Mexico University extend far beyond graduation.