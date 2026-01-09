While graduation cheers filled the air at Western New Mexico University (WNMU) this past December, a quieter, enduring legacy was taking root on the campus hillside, marking a milestone in institutional transformation by bringing together university students and local youth to reclaim a steep, barren incline.

Once considered one of the top five most unsightly areas on campus, this high-priority landscape improvement has been reimagined as a “jewel in the crown” of the university’s developing arboretum. Under the guidance of WNMU Horticulture and Landscape Manager Chala Werber, the project utilized a “Form Follows Function” design to stabilize the rugged terrain while integrating public art.

A centerpiece of the restoration is the framing of the bronze and steel sculpture Interlocking Horizon by artist Jennyfer Stratman. Acquired in 2020 via the New Mexico Arts Art in Public Places Program, the sculpture previously appeared lost against the barren hill. Werber’s design uses hand-built retaining walls and stepping levels to intentionally reflect the sculpture’s intersecting curves.

Beyond aesthetics, the site serves as a “living laboratory.” As an official Climate Ready Tree test site, the hillside is now a scientific endeavor to identify species that can withstand a rapidly changing environment. The project is a cornerstone of the university’s broader commitment to sustainability. The planting approach aligns with other campus-wide initiatives, including the installation of EV charging stations, solar panels, and high-efficiency, energy-saving HVAC and lighting systems.

“On 10th Street, we are testing several different trees, including Mimosa, Osage Orange, and Purple Smoke Trees,” said Werber. “We are working with plants that we hope will be able to survive 30 to 100 years of a warming climate.” The site will also feature edible landscapes, including jujube, pomegranate, persimmon, and apple trees. This effort reflects and underscores the university’s sustainability and efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The project was supported in part by a $5 million federal urban forestry grant. Most of the funding support was provided by landscaping and beautification funds.

The transformation required massive coordination and “sweat equity.” Due to the terrain, most of the work was completed by hand. This significant collaboration relied heavily on WNMU student workers, Aldo Leopold Charter School Youth Conservation Corps (YCY) Garden Crew, Aldo Leopold YCC Water Harvesting Crew, and members of the WNMU Horticulture club, who worked in all types of weather to keep the project going.

Through the combined expertise of this diverse team, 10th Street is shifting from inaccessible terrain into a flourishing green space. It stands as a testament to what a community can achieve when it plants for a future intended to be enjoyed by generations of students, faculty, staff, and the Silver City community.