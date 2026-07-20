WNMU Professor’s New Children’s Book Celebrates Culture and Modern Community Connections

Ray Jaramillo, MS, adjunct professor of early childhood education at Western New Mexico University, announced the publication of his latest children’s book, “Gust, Gust, Gust The Next Beat.” Following the success of his previous work, “Gust, Gust, Gust!” this new release shifts its focus from the unpredictable regional weather to a heartwarming exploration of family bonds, cultural rhythm, and the evolving ways communities stay connected.

The narrative weaves together traditional Southwest cultural themes with contemporary elements, exploring how families bridge distances to maintain close relationships. Grounded in Jaramillo’s extensive background in early childhood development, the book serves as both an engaging story for young readers and a pedagogical tool for parents and educators navigating modern family dynamics.

While “Gust Gust Gust!” looked at how we react to the literal and figurative storms life throws at us, “Gust, Gust, Gust The Next Beat” is about connection. It reflects how traditions adapt, how children find rhythm in their daily lives, and how love transcends physical distance—even through modern tools like telehealth and digital communication.

“Literature for young children should do two things: act as a mirror to validate their own lived experiences, and a window to show them the world,” Jaramillo said. “With this story, I wanted children in rural New Mexico and across the Southwest to feel seen, valued, and connected to their heritage while embracing the changing world around them.”

Jaramillo’s dual role as an author and a university educator heavily informs his writing. With more than two decades of experience in early childhood education, including leading regional initiatives and university-level instruction, his stories are intentionally designed to support social-emotional learning, language acquisition, and emotional regulation in toddlers and preschoolers.

Like his previous work, “Gust, Gust, Gust The Next Beat” draws visual and atmospheric inspiration from the landscapes of Silver City and the surrounding high desert region. The story is carefully paced for reading aloud, utilizing rhythm and repetition to encourage language development and interactive engagement between adults and children.

“As an educator, I know that routine and rhythm provide a sense of safety for young children, especially when the world around them feels fast or fragmented,” Jaramillo said. “With ‘Gust, Gust, Gust The Next Beat,’ I wanted to create a shared reading experience that allows families to slow down, find their own collective rhythm, and strengthen those essential emotional bonds through the simple, powerful act of storytelling.”

The book is currently available from major online retailers and local Silver City bookstores. In coordination with regional literacy initiatives, Jaramillo plans to host a series of community book readings, interactive storytelling sessions, and signing events across Grant County in the coming months, targeting local elementary schools, early childhood centers, and the university library.

More information about WNMU and the College of Education.