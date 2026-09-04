International Chinese Student Embarks on New Journey Via WNMU Mustang Golf

Fresh off a 12-hour transpacific flight and a two-day acclimation stop in Arizona, freshman student-athlete Zhixian (“David”) Piao officially arrived at Western New Mexico University to join the Mustang men’s golf program. Accompanying him on this career-defining journey were his father, Hong Gen Piao, and his mother, Xian Yu Li, who traveled alongside him from China’s expansive Shandong Province.

Piao’s relationship with golf began at age 12, driven initially by his father, who recognized his son’s athletic potential early on. While learning golf initially required discipline and persistence, Piao developed a deep passion for the game within his first two years of play as his technical skills expanded. Now 18, Piao steps onto the WNMU campus determined to strengthen his game while pursuing a degree in business management.

Piao’s decision to attend WNMU stems from a strong personal connection to the program through his personal coach in China, KPGA Tour Professional Joon Lee. Before becoming the Director of Instruction for Life & Fit Golf in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, Lee began his collegiate golf career with the Mustangs from 2008 to 2010 while studying business management. Inspired by his mentor’s guidance and shared academic path, Piao chose WNMU to pursue his own business degree and build on the university’s established pipeline of international golf talent.

Seeking a focused atmosphere conducive to athletic growth and academic discipline, Piao found Silver City to be an ideal match. “We are very proud of him,” said Piao’s father.

“I did a few golf rounds around here, and I really like that it is a very quiet place with fewer distractions,” Piao noted regarding his initial impressions of the campus and surrounding area. “The environment and coaching here are excellent.”

“As his mom, I am a little nervous for him coming to a different country, but everyone here has been very welcoming in Silver City,” said Piao’s mother.

While Piao’s ultimate aspiration is to reach the professional ranks, his devotion to a business degree provides a strategic cornerstone for his future. This choice aligns with his family’s entrepreneurial background; Piao’s father owns and operates an international manufacturing company that produces activewear for export across Europe and South Korea. Understanding the commercial mechanics of sports and general enterprise offers sustained stability as he traverses the high-demand world of competitive athletics.

Navigating an international relocation brings inherent adjustments, but the family found immediate reassurance in the Silver City community’s safety and hospitality. Upon arrival, the family explored local practice facilities, settled on campus housing logistics, and toured the region.

“My dad isn’t nervous at all—he is really enjoying it,” Piao commented on his parents’ response to the move. “My mom was a little nervous at first, as mothers naturally are when sending their children abroad, but she feels better now that she has met some very nice people at WNMU.”

As Mustang golf prepares for the upcoming season, Piao focuses on internal metrics and consistent personal progress rather than outside demands. Team positions are determined via strict weekly qualifying rounds, where the top five performers earn tournament travel spots. Piao approaches these internal trials with a disciplined mindset centered on incremental improvement.

“I don’t focus too much on the score,” Piao explained. “I just want to enjoy every tournament, try my best, trust myself and attempt to be better than I was yesterday.”

Beyond the golf course and lecture halls, Piao and his parents experienced local Southwestern culture prior to his parents’ return flight to China. They sampled regional cuisine, including local Mexican dishes and barbecue, as well as taking advantage of outdoor recreation opportunities along the border of the neighboring Gila National Forest.