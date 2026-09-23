WNMU Reminds Individuals New to Campus About Safety in Unique Rural Environment

Western New Mexico University reminds the campus community and new visitors of a few best practices for moving through the unique environment of the Pinos Altos Mountain Range foothills.

The WNMU campus and surrounding areas feature a flourishing ecosystem shared with native wildlife. Deer, skunks, foxes and the occasional bear may frequent the region. Keep a safe distance from all wildlife. Bears are occasionally drawn to scent sources near trash receptacles during dawn and dusk; remain bear-aware, walk in pairs or groups after dark, and properly dispose of all food waste inside secure campus dumpsters.

Campus protocol strictly prohibits feeding local wildlife. If an animal exhibits unusual behavior—such as disorientation, unprovoked aggression, or unnatural approaches—avoid it immediately, as rabies exists within regional wild populations.

Newcomers to the area quickly learn a practical rule about regional wildlife: leaving shoes outdoors invites smaller desert creatures seeking shelter from intense heat, blistering sun, or night chill.

Slipping a bare foot into a shoe without checking can easily lead to a painful sting or bite. Thoroughly shake out any shoes left outside before putting them on or keep all closed-toed footwear securely stored indoors.

Assistant Professor of Biology Caleb Loughran, PhD, an expert in snake behavior, notes that venomous snakes like rattlesnakes are virtually nonexistent on the main campus because of continuous human presence. Nonvenomous species, such as gopher snakes—also known as bull snakes—and garter snakes, may occasionally appear along campus edges. “If you encounter a snake or any wildlife, the primary rule is to leave it alone, give it space, and step back slowly,” Loughran said. “Snakes want to be left alone and do not want to bite anyone.”

At roughly 6,000 feet above sea level, Silver City presents an environmental double-challenge: lower oxygen levels combined with intense, dehydrating high-desert conditions. To stay healthy, practice comprehensive hydration habits, including drinking three to four quarts of water daily. Because sweat evaporates quickly in the dry air, fluid loss is easy to mask. To prevent hyponatremia, use electrolyte powders or consume salty snacks, limit alcohol and caffeine and eat complex carbohydrates to improve energy efficiency at higher elevations.

Make sun protection a daily priority, as ultraviolet radiation increases by approximately 5% for every 1,000 feet of elevation. Individuals should wear wide-brimmed hats, polarized sunglasses, UV-protective clothing and apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher every two hours.

In the high desert areas, temperatures can drop 30 to 40 degrees after sunset. Dress in layers. Remember especially during the monsoon season of July through September, flash floods in dry washes and sudden lightning storms are typically a daily occurrence.

Keep in mind that the WNMU campus and surrounding areas are home to stunning flora and cacti, the latter of which can also be painful if brushed up against or touched. When hiking, carry a pair of tweezers in case you have an unexpected thorny encounter.

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