WNMU Announces Critical Food Drive for Annual Round Up

WNMU is addressing the critical and rapidly increasing issue of student food insecurity. through its annual food drive and fundraising campaign, Round Up for Hunger. This year’s effort carries urgency, as the university is simultaneously confronting a significant spike in need and a concerning systemic decrease in external funding and donations, including from regional essential support services.

“The immediate focus is on ensuring students have access to meals, especially over the approaching holiday break when campus resources and support networks often become scarce,” said Student Services Coordinator/ Center for Student Success, Kimberly Woodard.

Internal university metrics paint an escalating picture of challenges and hardships students may face. The WNMU One Stop support services—which encompass the campus pantry, mobile distributions, and other critical aid—now manage approximately 650 student visits per month, a number that is continuously increasing. Data from the 2023 UNM Basic Needs Project, a state-wide survey, suggests that as much as 75% of WNMU students may be food insecure.

“Our priority is to ensure students can focus on their education, not on securing their next meal. Last year, One Stop was able to distribute 98,000 pounds of food from Roadrunner Food Bank alone, but even Roadrunner is experiencing significant strain,” said Woodard.

“Additionally, the ECMC Project Success funding that WNMU used to rely on to obtain hygiene products, storage, and other common day-to-day needs was discontinued, as was the grant funding for the emergency aid the provided free workshops, financial aid repayment. “We don’t use institutional funding or student fees, so we will have to work much harder to fund raise to provide these items as well as supplement food donations,” Woodard explained.

WNMU faces a perfect storm of challenges for this year’s Round Up:

Reduced Food Supply:While Roadrunner Food Bank has worked diligently to maintain a consistent supply to partners like WNMU, the regional food bank network is becoming much more dependent on local donations due to substantial federal funding cuts, meaning WNMU must raise significantly more to maintain the same level of food assistance.

Loss of Non-Food Aid Grants:Crucial funding from the ECMC Project Success grant, which provided essential hygiene products, storage, and emergency financial aid, has been discontinued, with ongoing support ending in September 2025. As WNMU does not use institutional funding or student fees for these essential items, a significant fundraising gap exists for non-food essentials.

Decreased Partner Donations:Long-time supporters, including local schools, the Child Development Center, The Commons Culinary Club, and the Gospel Mission, are also seeing a significant reduction in their own funding and donation capabilities, further straining the ability of WNMU to stock its pantry.

While the news is concerning, Round Up for Hunger offers many easy ways the community can help.

Monetary and In-Kind Donation Options: