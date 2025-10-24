WNMU Homecoming 2025 Ignites Imagination and Community Spirit

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) successfully wrapped up its week-long Homecoming 2025 celebration. Under the theme Alice in Wonderland, parts of the campus transformed into a whimsical spectacle from October 13 to October 18, captivating students, faculty, staff, the Silver City community, and returning alumni. The festivities, inspired by the magic of Wonderland, culminated in a massive community parade and two electrifying victories for Mustang Athletics.

WNMU Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D., commended the broad participation and spirit of the event. “This year’s theme perfectly captured the fun, unexpected, and vibrant nature of our Mustang community,” Maples said. “The engagement from our students, staff, alums, and community members in events like the parade, the volleyball game, and the football game was truly outstanding. Homecoming is a powerful tradition that strengthens the bonds between the university and the region we serve.”

The journey down the rabbit hole began on Monday with the campus-wide Rabbit Round-Up. This scavenger hunt challenged students to find hidden decorative rabbits scattered across the WNMU grounds. The excitement continued Tuesday with the Chopped Challenge. Student teams battled the clock and mystery ingredients, serving up surprising and creative culinary creations for the judges, showcasing ingenuity outside the classroom.

Mid-week provided the celebratory centerpiece with a highly anticipated crowd gathering for the Un-Birthday Party at Old James Stadium. From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, attendees enjoyed a festive atmosphere complete with games and treats. The formal crowning of Homecoming King Anthony Flores and Homecoming Queen Rutendo Moody set a high-spirited tone for the weekend’s main events.

The university’s deep connection with the surrounding area was most evident during the community events. On Friday evening, students and alums gathered for the traditional WNMU bonfire. Hundreds shared memories and ignited the campus’s collective school spirit ahead of the main event day.

Saturday morning began with the Homecoming Parade starting at 10:00 a.m. Local organizations, WNMU departments, and student groups brought the “Alice in Wonderland” theme to vibrant life with imaginative and colorful floats, making their way through the streets of Silver City. The parade drew thousands of spectators, unequivocally underscoring the strong, reciprocal connection between the university and its host community.

Homecoming reached a thrilling climax with two major athletic triumphs on Saturday.

The Mustang women’s volleyball team delivered a standout performance against longtime in-state rivals Eastern New Mexico (ENMU). With the season series tied 1-1, the high-intensity, five-set thriller served as a decisive battle for the Mustangs, who triumphed after securing the edge in the 2025 rivalry series. Key offensive plays from leaders like Keala Posthumus and Jayden Hughes energized the packed home crowd, showcasing the team’s tenacity.

The day concluded with the Homecoming Football Game. Backed by the energy of the pre-game Tailgate Party, WNMU Mustangs hosted Sul Ross State in what is known as The Battle for the Golden Tumbleweed. The Mustangs delivered a spectacular performance, defeating the Lobos with a nail-biting final score of 45-42. The victory was clinched by a ferocious fourth-quarter drive, igniting a community-wide celebration.