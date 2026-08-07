WNMU Dual Enrollment Program Powering Rural Vocational Workforce

As regional demand for skilled labor continues to rise, Western New Mexico University is demonstrating the vital role of higher education in rural workforce development through its dual enrollment technical programs.

Sixteen-year-old Deming High School student Urijah Nordorf is currently blazing a trail through this institutional partnership, having already completed a full sequence of collegiate welding courses through WNMU and successfully transitioning into advanced electrical coursework. Upon his high school graduation, Nordorf is on track to earn two fully accredited college vocational certificates from WNMU, positioning him to enter the economy as a highly specialized professional.

Nordorf’s trajectory into the trades began at age 14 after a summer job assisting his uncle, a general contractor specializing in steel buildings, carports, and sheet metal. Working as a laborer, Nordorf observed the distinct earning potential of certified welders. Determined to secure early financial self-reliance, he sought out professional training. Nordorf’s interest was further solidified during varsity wrestling practice, where he became aware of the program.

Enrolling in the university’s rigorous technical curriculum required immediate, deliberate sacrifice. To maintain the 3.0 GPA necessary for his high school honors classes—which include advanced math, English, biology and history—Nordorf had to step away from competitive baseball and wrestling tournaments.

“It takes some sacrifice, like giving up sports and working through high school breaks but being able to graduate with two college certificates is entirely worth it. I’d tell any high schooler to jump on this opportunity—it completely changes what your future can look like,” Nordorf said.

Additionally, navigating higher education while still in high school presents unique logistical hurdles. Because the WNMU academic calendar does not coincide with local school district days off, Urijah routinely attends university lectures and lab sessions during high school holidays and scheduled vacations.

The hands-on collegiate instruction provided by WNMU faculty has already yielded real-world economic returns. Unlike traditional classroom dynamics, the WNMU shop courses mirror active industrial environments. Nordorf has translated this training into part-time contract work for local developers, operating on high-pressure job sites where construction crews rely on his technical directives. To support his development, Nordorf’s parents and other family members have helped him invest his earnings directly back into industrial-grade tools, ensuring he represents himself as a fully equipped professional.

For WNMU, the success highlights the institution’s commitment to providing critical educational access to rural communities that may otherwise face limited career-training opportunities. Urijah’s mother, Brigette Vega noted that the university provides an essential, high-yielding path for youth who want to enter a skilled labor force rather than pursue traditional book-learning models. “As a Luna County employee and a dedicated, proactive community member, I see how critical skilled labor is for our region. This program gives our youth a direct headstart into high-demand careers without having to leave home to find top-tier training,” Vega said.

The young man’s father, Robert Nordorf—also a former WNMU student who attended classes back when the university used high school classrooms—expressed pride in seeing the institution evolve to provide immersive, sophisticated trade spaces for local youth.

“To see my son operating at this level of sophistication at just sixteen is remarkable. WNMU has created an environment where local youth can get serious, hands-on experience, and I’m proud to see Urijah taking full advantage of how far this institution has come,” Nordorf said.

As the first Deming High School student on track to complete both the welding and electrical tracks through WNMU before graduation, Uriah Nordorf credits the university’s environment for his growth. He encourages other high schoolers to take advantage of the dual enrollment offerings, emphasizing that the WNMU trade instructors are exceptionally supportive and the hands-on curriculum remains highly accessible.