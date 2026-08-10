How the Perales Family Anchored a Multi-Generational Tradition at WNMU

For many families, higher education is a distant dream, but for the Perales family, it became a shared destiny. A single pioneer stepping onto the Western New Mexico University campus sparked a legacy spanning decades, multiple branches of the family tree, and nearly two dozen attendees. Recently, alumnus Arturo “Art” Perales highlighted that legacy in a heartfelt thank-you letter to the university, expressing profound gratitude for the generations of education and opportunities provided to his family.

The story begins with a family of 17 children raised by Depression-era parents who, despite lacking college degrees themselves, fiercely pushed their children toward higher education. Elizabeth Perales was the first family member to attend the university, graduating with her bachelor’s degree in 1973. Her decision altered the family’s future. Since then, 21 family members have attended WNMU, resulting in 17 degrees, with four earning dual degrees.

Among those who answered the call was Art Perales, who arrived on campus in the summer of 1971. Navigating the demands of college life as a 27-year-old single father required immense grit. To support his young daughter and fund his education, he worked on campus in safety and security, balancing late-night patrols with coursework. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1974 and a Master of Arts in education in 1977, later cementing his place in university history with his 2018 induction into the WNMU College of Education Hall of Fame.

“Attending Western New Mexico University changed my life and provided me with a successful career in education and a prosperous lifestyle,” Art Perales shared. When he reflected on the trials of his college years, he recalled the strength he drew from his faith and those around him. “God help me. This is rough. These classes are tough. And I prayed, and he helped me. The professors I had here adhered to my heart… they were excellent in their profession. They knew the profession, and they cared about you and helping you.”

Art Perales’ time at WNMU laid the foundation for a 46-year career in education, notably teaching algebra to youth facing adversity in high-challenge environments. Alongside his wife Becky, a retired librarian who supported his endeavors, he used the discipline, patience, and mentorship skills he sharpened at WNMU to transform lives, helping to redirect numerous students toward constructive pathways such as academic achievement.

“He doesn’t stop,” Becky Perales said of her husband’s lifelong commitment to serving others and fixing problems. “He does everything—construction, supports his students, everything.” She noted how the university’s impact has cascaded down through the family. “Legacy is amazing… we’re blessed, very blessed.”

Today, the alum reflects on their deep connection to Silver City with immense pride; they continue to recommend WNMU as the premier destination for anyone seeking a supportive, life-changing education. When asked what he tells prospective, first-generation, or non-traditional students about the university, Art Perales’ answer is immediate and unwavering: “Western is number one for anybody that I talk to… Don’t go anywhere else. Go in here. I love this university. I love it, and I love all the people here.”