WNMU Esports Levels Up with Official League Membership

The Esports program at Western New Mexico University (WNMU) transitions from a competitive newcomer to a formally recognized program. The program has officially joined the Play vs. College League (PCL), marking a significant step toward establishing WNMU as a forward-thinking institution prepared to embrace the future of competitive technology.

Esports—competitive video gaming—currently enjoys massive global growth, accelerating significantly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an activity that provides a modern, inclusive platform for students not always inclined toward traditional physical sports. For WNMU team members, the program demonstrates the university’s commitment to staying consistently current.

“A lot of things here at the university are traditionally based, but we also embrace the future and what it offers us, especially through tech,” says Esports Club Manager, Antonio Canari, a junior majoring in Marketing and Psychology.

The WNMU Esports program, which began a few years ago, involves a growing number of students competing in popular titles such as Rocket League, Overwatch, and the fighting game Super Smash Bros. Dedicated faculty and staff, including Dean Foster, Joseph Suarez, and support from others in the WNMU IT department, championed the Esports program’s rapid growth.

Early tournament attempts were challenging, but the players’ dedication paid off. The turning point came in Spring 2025, when the WNMU team secured a significant victory in Overwatch at a competition in Las Cruces.

“What sets the WNMU program apart is our modest size, which fosters a more individualized, supportive, and effective environment,” Canari said. “Players benefit from more personalized attention and close contact with coaches to hone their skills,” Canari notes.

Teams, which range from three to six players depending on the game, are built on a foundation of camaraderie and fun. Beyond the fun and the thrill of winning, the program teaches strategic problem-solving, teamwork, and clear, concise communication—essential for success in fast-paced, competitive environments.

The primary long-term goals for WNMU Esports include maintaining successful membership in the PCL, winning a major league tournament, and hosting larger in-person tournaments on campus.