WNMU Partners with Aramark to Unveil Major Dining Hall Renovation

The Mustang Dining Hall at Western New Mexico University (WNMU) has undergone a dramatic transformation. The university and its new dining services partner, Aramark, have completed a significant renovation, providing students with a modern, inviting space featuring a wider variety of food options. The project, designed to surpass the traditional cafeteria model, fosters a comfortable and social environment that serves as a central hub for campus life.

This extensive makeover was a direct result of student feedback. The university and Aramark incorporated insights from the WNMU community, who expressed a need for a more welcoming and functional space with diverse food choices. The new design focuses on comfort, a modern aesthetic, and efficient service.

“We are thrilled to unveil this new and improved space for our students,” said Kelley Riddle, WNMU Vice-President of Business Affairs. “This renovation reflects our commitment to enhancing every aspect of the student experience. Our partnership with Aramark has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life, and we believe the new dining hall will become a central hub for our campus community.”

The renovated dining hall features a variety of improvements, including:

Diverse and Customizable Menu Options: The new layout includes multiple food stations, offering a wider variety of choices with an emphasis on student-preferred, customizable meals. Students can now also build their own tacos or sandwiches.

Modern and Welcoming Design: The completely transformed space features new furniture, lighting, and a contemporary aesthetic that creates a more comfortable, restaurant-like atmosphere.

Enhanced Service and Efficiency: The new design and food stations streamline the dining process, allowing students to quickly obtain their food and enjoy more time socializing or studying.

Valeria Adame Tapia, a WNMU senior, is already enjoying the upgrades. “As a current student, I’m excited to see the upgrades to the cafeteria and services,” she said. “It’s helpful to have the extra time to talk with others or go over my classwork, plus it leaves more time for socializing with other students.”

A representative from Aramark stated, “We’re proud to partner with WNMU to create a dining experience that reflects the Mustang community’s values, centered on connection, community, and student success. This new space supports students whether they’re enjoying a meal, studying, or spending time with friends.”

The renewed focus on community and well-being is already evident, with an increase in students gathering for meals and meetings.

“Our goal was to create a dining program that not only nourishes students but also becomes an integral part of their campus experience,” Riddle added. “We listened to what students want—flexibility, variety, and an appealing atmosphere—and we are confident that these renovations will deliver just that.”

The university community is invited to visit the newly renovated Mustang Dining Hall, now open for daily service.