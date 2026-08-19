WNMU Custodial Team Sets the Stage for Student Success

As students unpack their bags, settle into residence halls and head to their first classes at Western New Mexico University this fall, the spotless corridors, gleaming floors and pristine spaces they step into represent a welcoming, supportive environment thanks to the WNMU custodial staff.

The start of the academic year marks the climax of an intensive summer deep-clean operation. Beyond mere maintenance, this essential behind-the-scenes work sets the stage for student success, shaping first impressions for recruitment, protecting campus health and creating an environment where students want to stay and thrive.

For prospective students and returning Mustangs alike, the initial impression of campus plays an essential role in their decision to enroll and remain at WNMU. Warehouse Custodial Coordinator Wade Cave emphasizes that preparing residence halls requires far more than routine housekeeping.

The annual summer overhaul spans multiple weeks across campus housing sites, including Mustang Village, Centennial Hall and Muir Heights. Custodian Mikey Torrez, working on floor maintenance and room preparation, highlighted the rigorous schedule required to reset every living space.

“It can take me anywhere from a day to a couple of days, actually,” Torrez said. “It’s time-consuming.”

Cave agreed that the deep-cleaning process requires meticulous attention to detail on every surface before students move in. “We dust and wipe down every inch of the residence —the door frames, the windowsills—it’s crucial to clean and sanitize everything,” Cave said.

Beyond surface appearance, custodians serve as crucial inspectors, submitting work orders for general maintenance, broken blinds, missing tiles, painting and heating or cooling adjustments to ensure every unit operates seamlessly before move-in. WNMU Director Physical Plant Javier Hernandez, who oversees the custodians, noted that student-centered requests and residential needs always take top priority for the department.

“Once a work order is submitted, whether it’s by custodians, the RAs, or the hall directors, for housing or anywhere on campus, we make sure that’s taken care of right away,” Hernandez said.

In addition to housing readiness, custodial staff maintains major campus hubs, entryways and high-traffic athletic areas such as the Brancheau Physical Education Complex to ensure visitors encounter a friendly atmosphere. Beyond making a strong visual statement, Custodian Annette Rodriguez indicated that deep sanitization serves a critical functional role in preserving campus wellness and preventing disease transmission in communal areas.

Each workday, Rodriguez returns to campus hours before sunrise to prepare academic buildings before classes begin. She noted that cleanliness creates a special energy that directly affects how students feel and perform.

“I think sanitation is huge,” Rodriguez said. “They would probably not want to come here if it was a disaster. They wouldn’t feel comfortable. My job reflects that by keeping things clean and nice. It reflects on all areas, because if you have a dirty campus, what does that say about not only the custodian, but the management, the leadership, everything on campus?”

Beyond maintaining facilities, custodians are some of the most seen staff on campus and frequently act as informal WNMU ambassadors, regularly assisting lost students during the first weeks of a semester. Janitors offer directions and a helpful presence that bolsters a supportive campus culture,” Hernandez said.

For the WNMU custodial staff, their impact reaches far beyond immaculate hallways and sanitized surfaces. As a new academic year begins, their daily dedication ensures that every Mustang steps into an environment designed for health, comfort and achievement. By blending rigorous facility care with genuine personal hospitality, these unsung team members lay the foundation for a vibrant campus community, proving every day that student success starts from the ground up.