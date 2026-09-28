Working Smarter Instead of Harder: WNMU Peer Tutors Boost Student GPAs

The Center for Student Success at Western New Mexico University is expanding its academic support model. Located on the second floor of the J. Cloyd Miller Library, the center offers drop-in peer assistance, 24/7 digital tutoring, and targeted skill-building events designed to help students start strong and stay strong.

Student Services Coordinator Kimberly Woodard stresses that the center intends to eliminate the common misconception that tutoring is only for students in academic crisis. “Many students feel that asking for help means they are falling behind or failing,” says Woodard. “We want to reframe tutoring as a normal, proactive tool for every student. It’s free, it builds extended academic resilience, and doing periodic, regular sessions—even to bounce ideas off someone—sets you up for higher GPAs and professional success down the road.”

The Center for Student Success currently uses a departmentally embedded peer-tutoring model. Tutors, who are top-performing students trained to guide their peers without simply handing over answers, are assigned to specific subject areas like lab sciences and general education core courses. Tutors work closely with course faculty to remain aligned with course expectations and help lower-division students navigate high-demand intro courses in composition, biology and psychology.

To complement in-person support, WNMU provides all students with continuous access to Tutor.com. The online platform provides 24/7 assistance across more than 250 subjects—including dedicated exam prep like the Test of Essential Academic Skillsfor nursing candidates—ensuring round-the-clock help for online learners and late-evening study sessions.

Beyond customary walk-in availability, the center relies on low-pressure, supportive settings. In-person tutoring features drop-in flexibility from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

To keep students fully engaged, the center is hosting participatory workshops throughout the semester, including sessions on stress management, career exploration and test-taking strategies. Leading up to midterm and final exams, the team will host silent study events and academic-focused competitions, such as Academic Jeopardy and an Academic Escape Room.

Woodard hopes to also incorporate modern technology into the center’s foundational instruction in the future. Through a focused AI Essentials course hosted by University of New Mexico and led by national student affairs leaders, Woodard will train the center’s peer tutors to use artificial intelligence honorably and responsibly as an educational resource.

“Tutors are trained to help students find their own answers,” Woodard notes. “Whether that’s mastering complex search strategies or learning how to use digital tools ethically, our goal is to build broader skills like critical thinking and time management.”

Students seeking immediate academic support are encouraged to check the Center for Student Success shell on Canvas, which includes links to schedules, study guides and online tools.

“Don’t wait until something goes wrong to scramble for assistance,” says Woodard. “Start strong, stay strong, and let us help you build the habits that will help lead you to success.”

Students can take advantage of numerous service and support offerings through the WNMU Center for Student Success.