WNMU International Student Awarded Crucial Scholarship

With a scholarship from the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and support with the application from External Affairs at WNMU, student Ricardo Mancinas was recently awarded the 2026 Health Care Scholars United. Mancinas is a WNMU international nursing student; the scholarship is crucial for turning his lifelong passion for healing into extraordinary academic achievement.

For Mancinas, the path to Western New Mexico University was paved by family footsteps and a strong, lifelong desire to care for people. Following his older brother to Silver City—who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business management at the university—Mancinas arrived in the United States just a year ago to begin his undergraduate education. Moving to a new country brought immediate hurdles, notably navigating an unfamiliar academic environment while overcoming an initial language barrier.

Yet, by leaning into his strengths and with support from the campus community, Mancinas soon adapted. Today, he balances his demanding coursework in the university’s competitive nursing program with vital leadership responsibilities as a resident assistant in Centennial Hall on the Silver City campus.

To qualify for the competitive scholarship, applicants must maintain a high-grade point average as a junior and submit a personal essay detailing their background, academic focus and reasons for pursuing their field. Students interested in similar institutional and external scholarship opportunities can apply by working closely with the WNMU financial aid office, using the campus scholarship portal and consulting academic advisors to track deadlines and criteria.

“I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it — I just wanted to jump!” Mancinas said, recalling the moment he opened the notification email. “At this moment, I feel very relieved because this scholarship will be a great help with paying for my education.”

With the financial relief provided by the scholarship, Mancinas plans to maintain his high GPA and eventually pursue a master’s degree in anesthesiology. Part of that forward-looking academic strategy includes his upcoming attendance at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) conference in Chula Vista, California.

Traveling alongside WNMU peers and mentors Mancinas is eager to dive into the conference’s professional sessions and collaborative student case studies. At the event, he plans to directly explore university tracks, investigate requirements for advanced graduate programs, and connect with academic leaders and healthcare professionals to map out his long-term career goals.

Thinking about his experience as an international student, Mancinas credits his cultural roots and the tight-knit campus community for keeping him grounded through the challenges of moving abroad. His advice to incoming international students confronting similar transitions is clear and simple: “Don’t be afraid. We help each other. We share; we care.”