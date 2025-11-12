WNMU Fall Graduation Set for December 12, Honors and Speaker Named

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) is proud to announce its Fall 2025 Commencement Ceremony, a day celebrating the dedication and perseverance of its newest class of graduates. The ceremony will take place on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., in the WNMU Fine Arts Center Theatre.

“The Fall 2025 class embodies the spirit of dedication and resilience that defines WNMU,” said Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D. “Earning a degree is a profound personal achievement, and we are immensely proud of our graduates who persevered to reach this milestone. We look forward to celebrating their success and seeing the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on their communities,” Maples said.

This year’s fall class marks a significant achievement across all levels of study, with a total of 308 degrees and certificates to be awarded. The graduates include 94 master’s degrees, 135 bachelor’s degrees, 52 associate degrees, 25 Graduate Certificates, and two Fast Track degrees.

The ceremony will include several poignant moments of recognition:

• Posthumous Degree: The university will award a posthumous degree to honor a former student.

• Keynote Address: Guests will hear from acclaimed author and WNMU faculty emerita Sharman Apt Russell, who will deliver the keynote address.

The formal program will feature a welcome by Maples, a convocation by Manual Bustamante, Ph.D., the presentation of the colors by the Honor Guard of the Marine Corps League Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment 1328, and the national anthem performed by Mariachi Plata de WNMU.