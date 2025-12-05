WNMU Graduate Valeria Adame Graduates Ready to Elevate Businesses

Western New Mexico University (WNMU) student Valeria Adame is graduating in December 2025 with a double major in business management and marketing, complemented by a minor in accounting.

A native of Palomas, Adame channeled her deep connection to her family’s transnational businesses into her academic pursuits. “I thought, if I were to go into the family business, I should know more about how to conduct business effectively,” she stated. Her passion for language and writing, cultivated since childhood, combined with her bilingual skills, provides a strong foundation for a flourishing career in marketing communications. Adame self-identifies as a lifelong learner who thrives on challenges.

Adame cited statistics and accounting as her most demanding courses while recognizing that proficiency in these disciplines is crucial for effective business management and leadership. It was her marketing classes, though, that delivered the most enjoyment. “I love understanding a company’s mission, brand, and how you define success in marketing communications,” Adame shared.

For several years, Adame put theory into practice as a student intern in the WNMU Department of Marketing & Communications. Her primary focus is the dynamic realm of social media, notably contributing to the growth of the WNMU TikTok account.

Assistant Vice President of Marketing & Communications Mario Sanchez praised Adame’s contributions to the department and the university. “During Valeria’s time with our team, we’ve watched her grow both professionally and personally, driven by her dedication, creativity, and eagerness to learn new skills. She has been a truly valued member of our department, and we’re excited to see her step into the workforce and thrive in this next chapter of her life.”

Through her internship, Adame developed a sophisticated understanding of audience segmentation and data-driven strategy, key skills she is eager to employ in her future work.

Adame’s dedication to WNMU extends beyond the classroom and her internship. During her junior year, she skillfully balanced a full course load and marketing internship while also serving as Vice President of the WNMU chapter of MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán). This involvement fostered her commitment to her community and Chicanx roots. “MEChA made me feel like I had a shared identity with others, and it was important to support my community.” Her time in MEChA gave Adame a sense of community and a feeling of a “home away from home.”

Adame considers graduating her single most outstanding achievement and moment of personal growth while at WNMU. She is also extremely proud of her induction into Delta Mu Delta, an international academic honor society for business, recognizing her placement in the top 20% of her class.

For prospective students, Adame highly recommends to just “do it! If you like the small city vibe and you like classes with a personal touch, and you want an experience of stepping out of your comfort zone while still feeling close to home, WNMU is for you.” Adame also encourages new students to leverage the campus resources, calling Student Life a “hidden gem” where getting involved leads to meeting new people and building community.