WNMU Instructor Honored as ABE NM University Bilingual Education Professor of the Year

The Association of Bilingual Education New Mexico (ABE NM) officially recognized Associate Dean COE and Professor TESOL/Bilingual College of Education Alexandra Neves, Ph.D. as the recipient of the 2026 University Bilingual Education Professor of the Year Award. The honor was presented during a formal ceremony held in April, celebrating Neves for her distinguished career and her unwavering advocacy for the educational success of students throughout the state.

The University Bilingual Education Professor of the Year Award is reserved for individuals who demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bilingual and dual-language programs. The ceremony brought together leaders in the field to celebrate the visionaries moving the needle on language acquisition and cultural preservation in the Southwest. Neves accepted the award alongside colleagues and peers, marking a significant milestone in her professional journey.

“This recognition belongs to our students and the vibrant communities of New Mexico who remind us every day that language is not just a tool for communication, but a bridge to our heritage and our future,” Neves said. “Empowering the next generation of educators to view bilingualism as a primary asset is the most rewarding work of my career,” Neves said.

The ABE NM Executive Board selected Neves, who is also Chair of the Felipe de Ortego y Gasca Institute, following a rigorous review of her contributions to higher education. Throughout her tenure, Neves’ work was instrumental in shaping the next generation of educators, ensuring they were equipped with the pedagogical tools and cultural competencies required to serve New Mexico’s diverse student population. Neves’ commitment to promoting bilingualism represented more than just a professional achievement; it was a profound service to the communities of New Mexico.

WNMU brought 16 dual enrollment students (WNMU and Deming High School) to the conference. The students presented alongside their teachers and received a standing ovation for both their puppet show and the projects they showcased. “The session filled quickly as participants were eager to learn more about the students’ experiences as Transfronterizos—crossing the border daily to attend school,” Neves said. The students’ teachers, who also serve as WNMU adjunct faculty, were featured as keynote speakers at the conference.

Neves’ influence extended well beyond the classroom; she was a vocal proponent of instructional shifts that viewed native languages as a primary asset for student development.

In a state with a rich and complex linguistic history, Neves helped bridge the gap between academic research and classroom reality. Her efforts directly improved the quality of instruction students received across the region, fostering environments that celebrated and preserved multiple languages.

ABE NM is a professional organization dedicated to promoting quality programs for linguistically and culturally diverse students. Through its annual conference and ongoing advocacy efforts, ABE NM provides a vital platform for educators to share best practices and celebrate those dedicated to the bilingual mission.