Western New Mexico University (WNMU) faculty and staff gathered last week at the Besse-Forward Global Resource Center (GRC) Auditorium for the Spring 2026 Convocation. Interim President Chris Maples, Ph.D., delivered a keynote address that balanced a celebration of recent institutional milestones with a transparent look at the legislative, financial, and technological challenges facing the university in the coming year.

Interim President Maples opened the ceremony by praising the academic achievements of the university’s student-athletes, who collectively earned a 3.18 GPA. He credited this success to the tireless dedication of the faculty and staff, emphasizing that the university’s strength lies in its identity as an open-access institution.

“Our ability to offer classes, degrees, and certificates across the board means we can meet the needs of our Regents, our community, and our state,” Maples said. “We have the opportunity to offer education in so many different ways, reaching people where they are.”

Maples shared his personal journey—having dropped out of college to join the military before returning years later—to underscore the importance of the university’s short-term certificate programs. He noted these programs are vital for working adults who cannot commit to traditional full-time schedules.

“Our goal is not to get people through quickly; our goal is to get people through with something they need, in the time they need it, and with the qualifications they need to further their career trajectories,” Maples stated. He also offered further insight into traditional federal graduation rates, which only track first-time, full-time students, noting that such metrics often fail to capture the success of the university’s diverse student body.

Addressing the administrative landscape, Maples highlighted a significant increase in open records requests under the Inspection of Public Records Requests Act (IPRA), totaling 80 since July. He used this as a catalyst to announce the critical transition from paper-based record-keeping to a fully digital infrastructure, explaining that the project is estimated to cost between $3 million and $5 million over the next three years.

The university also faces external pressures, including a reduction in federal Title V funding and the lingering impact of a recent cyber-incident on enrollment. With the state legislature in Santa Fe indicating a modest one percent budget increase, Maples emphasized that university leadership will spend significant time “educating the electorate on how we change lives and the economy.”

Regarding the ongoing search for a permanent president, Maples reported that the search firm is currently narrowing the candidate pool. He informed the campus community to expect finalist visits around Spring Break. “We need to ensure potential candidates walk away with the impression that we are doing great work here, because we are,” Maples said, reminding the staff that the interview process is a two-way street.

The convocation concluded with the presentation of the university’s most prestigious honors. WNMU University Accreditation Liaison Officer and Director of University Advising Center, Connie Rooks, was awarded the Presidential Leadership Award, recognized for her “steadfast leadership and calm presence” during institutional transitions. Brooks is a quintessential advocate for her colleagues and a role model for the university’s core values.

The 2025 Excellence in Service Awards honored staff members who embody the university’s principles:

Professional and Technical: Carrie Merrill, Sean Souders, and Adele Springer

Executive Managerial – Jason Rowland

Service And Maintenance: Arnulfo Morales

Support Services: Melanie Lockhart

Maples concluded the ceremony by noting that the collective honorees represent over 475 years of service to WNMU, a testament to the university’s enduring stability and passion.

Other staff and faculty honored for their years of service: