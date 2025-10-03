WNMU Leaders Meet with Lawmakers in Santa Fe

This week, ahead of an upcoming special legislative session, a delegation from Western New Mexico University traveled to the state capitol. Board of Regents Chairman Steve Neville, Secretary/Treasurer J. Dean Reed and university Interim President Dr. Christopher Maples met with elected officials to address critical topics, including reductions in federal higher education funding, workforce development initiatives and the scheduled confirmation of a new member to the university’s governing board.

“Western New Mexico University is committed to working alongside state leaders and our fellow higher education institutions in finding collaborative solutions to federal funding cuts that could affect education and training programs across the state,” said WNMU Interim President Christopher Maples.

“We also extend our gratitude to the state legislature for the successful conformation of the university’s new Regent, Gregory Trujillo, whose background, perspective and insight will advance and strengthen our university community.”

Cutline: Western New Mexico University Interim President Christopher Maples, PhD; Sen. Crystal Brantley; J. Dean Reed, secretary/treasurer of the WNMU Board of Regents; Sen. Steve Lanier; Sen. Gabriel Ramos; Steve Neville, chair of the WNMU Board of Regents; and Sen. Joshua Sanchez.