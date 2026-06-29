WNMU Alum’s Incredible Journey from Dual Enrollee to Staff

Western New Mexico University played a defining role in Katarina (“Kat”) Lowe’s life for far longer than most people realize. Lowe recently shared an astonishing detail about her academic history: her connection to the university began when she was still a child.

“I technically started going here in sixth grade, because that’s when I was doing dual credit,” Lowe revealed. She participated in the Gear Up program in Deming, New Mexico, earning college credits through general education courses in math, reading, and writing. “My class was the first class to do that. My mom said, ‘I want you to do this. Do it. It’ll help you in the long run.’ And I said, ‘You got it, Mom!'”

That early start fostered a lifelong affinity for the institution. After completing her associate degree in graphic design at the WNMU Deming campus; after meeting her soon-to-be husband, WNMU Advisor Eric Lowe, she started attending the Silver City Campus to complete her design degree. Relocating to the Silver City Campus was a revelation for Lowe. “My first impressions of the Silver City campus were that it was beautiful and big, because I was only used to the tiny Deming campus,” Lowe recalled. “When we finally came up here, it was nice to have all the buildings and be able to walk around.”

During her undergraduate career, Lowe found critical support from faculty mentors who shaped her path. She credits former sculpting professor Michael Metcalf with guiding her early on and graphic design professor Ed Brandt with helping her focus her creative direction. “In 2020, when we got the new graphic design professor, Ed Brandt, he really helped me zero in on what I wanted to do creatively and pushed me to do that,” Lowe explained.

Lowe’s familiarity with the student experience led to professional opportunities on campus. She served as a student worker in rehabilitation services, nursing, and alumni affairs before transitioning into a professional staff role within the marketing department, while also becoming a first-time mom to her daughter, Autumn. Today, she manages the university’s student-targeted outreach and social media channels, particularly TikTok and Instagram.

“I find being an alum continues to help me communicate more effectively with today’s students; I can relate to what they are experiencing. I find it especially helpful when working with social media,” Lowe said. She credits this perspective with helping her spot and use fast-moving digital trends to drive student engagement, such as a recent video campaign that generated high engagement and positive feedback from current students and alumni alike.

Reflecting on her growth from student worker to professional staff, Lowe noted that the shift brought a profound change and additional responsibility. “The accountability is totally different from being a student to working professionally. You don’t have that safety net anymore. It’s literally all you.”

Looking forward, Lowe remains dedicated to elevating student voices and sharing the WNMU story as the university prepares to welcome its incoming President Jose Coll, Ph.D. She is excited to see his vision, help achieve it, and support what the university can do for students in the future.