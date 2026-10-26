Hooray for Hollywood – WNMU Style: Homecoming and Gridiron Victory Spotlight Chile Bowl

Western New Mexico University hosted its annual Homecoming celebration, bringing together alums, students and community members for a weekend of campus pride, tradition and competitive athletics.

The weekend featured a packed schedule of events built around the annual Chile Bowl matchup at Ben Altamirano Field. Highlights included the downtown Bullard Street parade, the Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony and an interactive digital engagement initiative.

On the turf, the Mustangs delivered a thrilling finish in the annual Chile Bowl, outlasting the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds in a 61-55 offensive win. The WNMU ground game dominated, with Devon Nofoa-Masoe rushing for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Meanwhile, quarterback Jase Ashley fueled the offense through the air and on the ground, sealing the victory before an electrifying hometown crowd.

“There is nothing quite like experiencing the energy of a packed stadium and seeing our community rally around our student-athletes,” shared WNMU Director of Athletics Matt Enriquez. “The atmosphere at the Chile Bowl embodied the absolute best of Mustang pride and competitive spirit.”

The festivities kicked off earlier in the week with the Alumni Golf Classic at Scott Park and the Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Light Hall Theater, where distinguished graduates and honorees were recognized for their career achievements and community dedication.

On Saturday morning, the annual parade brought community groups, marching bands, and student organizations together as they marched down Bullard Street toward campus. Spectators then gathered for pre-game tailgating festivities outside Ben Altamirano Field before heading into the stadium for the 2:00 PM kickoff.

For the new custom digital treasure hunt map, participants used their mobile devices to navigate across campus and historical downtown locations. The interactive platform used digital checkpoints and mobile mapping technology to boost student engagement, connect visiting alums with university landmarks and modernize self-guided exploration throughout the celebration.

The event schedule extended far beyond game day, offering a diverse array of student-led and alum-focused activities designed to celebrate campus culture throughout the week. The campus came alive with the Paparazzi Brunch, setting a festive tone for returning graduates, followed by interactive entertainment events like Celebrity Family Feud that drew standing-room-only crowds of students and faculty.

Evening celebrations peaked with the annual Gala & Grammys event, which showcased student performing arts talent, celebrated campus achievements, and honored community leaders in a formal setting. Student organizations also hosted campus quad rallies, outdoor movie nights under the New Mexico stars, and department-hosted academic open houses that allowed visiting alums to tour newly updated facilities, connect with current faculty members and witness firsthand how the institution’s academic and extracurricular programs continue to expand.

Reflecting on the week’s energy WNMU Assistant Vice President of Student Life, April Burt, said, “It was so exciting to see our students, faculty, staff and alumni bond over annual traditions like the Bonfire and S’mores. We had the largest parade we’ve had in quite some time, with over 30 floats/cars/trucks. The theme of Hollywood Red Carpet created a different and a cool vibe from the Paparazzi Brunch to the evening Gala.”