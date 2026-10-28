How the Higher Education GO Bond 2 Supports the WNMU Library

As New Mexico voters prepare to evaluate statewide measures, Western New Mexico University is highlighting the impact of General Obligation Bond 2 on the J. Cloyd Miller Library. Unlike capital improvement bonds used for construction or physical facility enhancements, GO Bond 2 funding for academic libraries is used to enhance the library’s collection—including books, databases and digital media—making certain that students, faculty and community members have access to world-class academic resources without increasing property tax rates.

The statewide GO Bond cycle benefits academic, public and tribal libraries across New Mexico. For higher education institutions, the academic library portion is distributed through a structured formula once voters approve the bond measure; the state Legislature determines the final funding allocation:

Consortium Access: The New Mexico Consortium of Academic Libraries allocates a portion of the funds (approximately $1.3 million last cycle) to secure a strong suite of core library databases and ebooks shared across public higher education institutions in the state. Through this membership, the WNMU J. Cloyd Miller Library provides access to 29 essential library databases, including its most frequently used and high-cost research resources.

Direct Institution Allocation: The remainder of the funding is distributed directly among public higher education libraries based on full-time equivalent enrollment, allowing campuses to target purchases to benefit their student bodies directly.

At WNMU, every dollar of the library’s GO Bond allocation goes straight into expanding and diversifying academic resources, ensuring the funds serve their intended purpose.

Library Director Samantha Johnson highlighted how these funds directly impact research and learning on campus and throughout the region. “In FY 2026, Miller Library used GO Bond money to purchase more than 2,700 books for our collection. We’ve been able to significantly expand our technology, art and Spanish language collections. This money directly benefits the research needs of WNMU students, staff and faculty, as well as Grant County residents, who are free to check out materials from the library with proof of residence. GO Bonds help Miller Library nurture a culture of reading and study at the university and in the community.”

WNMU encourages community members to learn more about the statewide higher education capital projects supported by GO Bond 2 and to participate in the upcoming election.