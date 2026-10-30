Matus Family Fuels WNMU Football with Warm Post-Game Meals

Behind every hard-hitting play on the gridiron for Western New Mexico University is an extraordinary family effort taking place off the field. Regina and Kevin Matus, parents of WNMU football player Kohen Matus, have turned game-day support into a demonstration of fellowship and steadfastness, driving thousands of miles from their home in Lubbock, Texas, to follow the team from town to town and ensure every player receives a warm, nourishing meal after the final whistle.

Kohen Matus, a WNMU junior in the classroom and a sophomore on the field wearing jersey 47, is a tight end and fullback playing his third season of college football. After spending his first year at West Texas A&M University—where he underwent major shoulder surgery—Kohen transferred to WNMU last year to play on defense before returning to offense, making him an invaluable player with experience on both sides of the ball.

While Kohen pursues his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing, his parents have adopted an equally impressive game-day routine. Recognizing that university football players expend significant physical energy and often face closed-campus dining halls and no late-night restaurants on game days, Regina and Kevin Matus hit the road, driving long distances to feed the team. These trips include the recent WNMU Homecoming in Silver City and an upcoming trip to Washington State to face Central Washington in Ellensburg.

The preparation begins long before kickoff. For Regina, getting ready means heading to Sam’s Club during her lunch hour to stock up on groceries, while Kevin takes Fridays off work, using his earned vacation time to pack heavy equipment and handle travel logistics.

“Food is my love language,” Regina Matus shared. “The players are young, they put their bodies through immense physical exertion, and they are so appreciative. We want to make sure every single young man feels like they have family looking out for them, no matter how far they are from home.”

The grassroots effort to feed the team began last year, when the father of the team’s then-quarterback launched it. Inspired by that spirit, Kevin and Regina Matus wanted to carry on the legacy and ensure student-athletes are always fed after games.

Operating out of their vehicle, equipped with generators, propane tanks, grills, and roaster pans, Kevin and Regina Matus transform away-game locations and Airbnbs into mobile kitchens. Whether they slow-smoke pork to freeze for weekend sandwiches, grill burgers or prepare walking tacos, the couple is there for WNMU football players. Regina Matus said the effort is growing, with other parents chipping in side dishes, drinks and snacks.

Adding his perspective on the demanding travel and the rewards of feeding the team, Kevin Matus noted, “Making that long drive week in and week out is a commitment, but seeing the guys’ faces light up when they smell hot food waiting for them after a brutal four-quarter battle makes every mile worth it. We’re just proud to be part of this incredible Mustang family.”

For Regina and Kevin Matus, extensive travel, grocery shopping and late-evening meal preparations are a labor of love that embodies the true spirit of Mustang pride.