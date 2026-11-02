WNMU Community Rallies for Remembrance March Walk for the Heroes

Western New Mexico University faculty, students, and staff united on Saturday, October 17, with veterans, families and regional leaders gathering for the 18th annual Walk for the Heroes.

From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., participants walked from Bataan Memorial Park to the Fort Bayard Veterans National Cemetery, underscoring the deep-rooted bond between WNMU and Grant County’s military families.

As the solemn procession began, distinguished guests led the way, including New Mexico Lieutenant Governor and long-time event supporter and sponsor Howie Morales and master of ceremonies Raul Turrieta, who introduced speakers and presented memorial plaques to participating families. The local Marine Corps League and American Legion color guard joined them.

Participants represented generations of military service and communal resilience. Among the attendees was Chuck Lig, an Army veteran in full Army gear. “I decided to dress like this today and bring my backpack just like I would march in the military, to reproduce what the feeling is and to honor my fellow vets.”

Families of all generations turned out to share their heritage. Joseph Enker brought his family, including his young daughter, Paisley, to honor family military ties stretching back to the Civil War. Enker’s wife and daughter wrote each veteran ancestor’s name on their arms for the event.

The walk’s heritage reflects a unique joint evolution, blending grassroots community dedication with ongoing WNMU support, as the two efforts grew into a shared tradition.

The WNMU Remembrance March began in 2020 at Western New Mexico University after the first outdoor public openings following the coronavirus shutdown. The Walk for the Heroes started 13 years earlier by grassroots advocates Mike and Liz Lopez. In 2021, they contacted WNMU about the Walk for the Heroes to join forces and increase awareness and outreach to vets.

The WNMU Remembrance March Walk for the Heroes now has a permanent home at Fort Bayard. From the Vietnam Memorial to Fort Bayard National Cemetery and back, hundreds of participants walk, making it a lasting tradition of remembrance and gratitude from WNMU and the surrounding community.

As a designated military-friendly campus, WNMU provides full support to ensure active and returning service members thrive. Through dedicated resources such as the WNMU Veterans Services Office, veterans, eligible spouses and dependents receive individualized assistance with processing VA educational benefits, managing military tuition assistance, and accessing the GI Bill and Yellow Ribbon program.

WNMU typically supports approximately 100 GI Bill student veterans at any given time (along with other military-connected dependents and service members). Veterans may be eligible for VA education benefits if they have served on active duty for at least 90 days, whether continuous (all at once) or interrupted (for shorter periods over time), after September 10, 2001