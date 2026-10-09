Lights, Camera, Homecoming! WNMU Know Before You Go Tips

Glitz, glam and a blockbuster game! Western New Mexico University is bringing silver-screen panache to Silver City for Hollywood Homecoming 2026. +Whether you’re a returning alum walking the “red carpet,” a current student showing your WNMU pride, or a supporter ready for the big game, this year’s homecoming week is packed with star-studded events.

To help manage the festivities, cheer loud and keep events running smoothly, here is your ultimate Know Before You Go guide for tailgating, the big game, stadium guidelines and campus events.

A. Tailgating Like an A-Lister

The pre-game lot outside Ben Altamirano Field at WNMU is your ultimate “green room” experience before kickoff. Keep these insider tips in mind to keep the party fun and safe for your crew:

Arrive Early: Lock down prime parking and set up your red-carpet-worthy tailgate space ahead of the crowd.

Coordinate Gear: Check in with your group on food, coolers and equipment so you aren’t doubling up on heavy gear.

Keep It Clean: Clean up your area before heading into the stadium to keep our campus appearing immaculate for all the guest stars.

Keep Pathways Clear: Avoid blocking driveways, fire lanes or reserved pathways with your setup or vehicles.

Practice Fire Safety: Never leave grills unattended while hot; always practice proper fire safety in the tailgating zones.

B. Shining at the Game & Stadium Guidelines

The blockbuster feature is the showdown when the Mustangs take center stage against the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds in the Chile Bowl. To ensure a fast, hassle-free entry and a great time in the stands, review these stadium rules before heading over:

Clear Bag Policy: Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC (not exceeding 12″ x 6″ x 12″), or a simple one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small palm-sized clutch purses and wallets are also permitted.

Ticket & Gate Timing: Bring your game ticket and arrive early to beat the lines at the gate (ticket booths open two hours before kickoff).

Show Your Colors: Wear your purple and gold with pride and bring the noise for the Mustangs!

Food and Drink Policy: Outside food and drinks are not permitted inside the stadium—finish your tailgate snacks before heading through the gates.

Prohibited Items: Leave unapproved large bags, coolers or unauthorized items behind.

Remember that if your bag is turned away at the gate, you will have to take it all the way back to your vehicle.

C. Spotlighting Campus Events & Activities

Beyond the gridiron, Homecoming is packed with Hollywood-themed traditions, floats and celebrations across the university.

Hollywood Parade: Catch the Homecoming Hollywood Parade on Saturday morning (October 10, starting at 9:30 a.m.) as floats, marching bands, and student organizations make special appearances in a showstopping procession down Bullard Street toward campus.

Pace Yourself: Take your time soaking in the campus atmosphere and the autumn weather in Silver City.

Share Your Pride: Tag your photos and share your Mustang pride online using official Homecoming hashtags: #wnmu #wnmuhomecoming

Get your premiere outfit ready, pack light per stadium rules and make this Hollywood Homecoming a showstopper!

And the winner is…Go Mustangs!